Wake Up Weather: 11/19/19 Trent Okerson Nov 19, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Decreasing clouds today. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 57°F Sunny 57°F / 32°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesLocal cardiologist gives insight on new study17-year-old girl reported missing in Graves County found safeMan investigators say shot 2 home invasion suspects now faces drug chargesWoman killed in single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IllinoisRegional offices in Kentucky to issue Real ID licensesMcCracken County inmates talk overcrowding issueBreak-in reported at local pharmacyPaducah mayoral candidates talk future of TIF district hotel sitesDistrict confirms bed bugs found at Marion High School in IllinoisPatti's 1880's Settlement aims to reopen in early December Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.