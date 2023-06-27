A significant but brief heat spell is coming to the WPSD region with high temperatures that will challenge daily, monthly and all-time record highs in parts of the region. This is the hottest air for many since the famed summer heat wave of 2012.

High temperatures area-wide will top 100 degrees, with heat index values each day near 110°F or even as high as 116°F in a handful of locations where higher dew points mix in.

As of Tuesday night, an excessive heat watch is in effect for most of the area. These are issued when daytime heat indices are forecast near or in excess of 110°F for two consecutive days, with nighttime lows of at least 75°F. 

That will likely be expanded and upgraded to an excessive heat warning on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday the ole "ring of fire" will be nearby us on the periphery of high pressure aloft. Orange corridor indicates where strong-severe storms could fire and track. Thursday morning in particular will be a close call for our area. Most likely complexes of storms track from somewhere between Evansville and Louisville and down to between Nashville and Knoxville. If this trends any further west, it could impact temps. in our easternmost counties. We'll see how this trends as we near.