A significant but brief heat spell is coming to the WPSD region with high temperatures that will challenge daily, monthly and all-time record highs in parts of the region. This is the hottest air for many since the famed summer heat wave of 2012.
High temperatures area-wide will top 100 degrees, with heat index values each day near 110°F or even as high as 116°F in a handful of locations where higher dew points mix in.
As of Tuesday night, an excessive heat watch is in effect for most of the area. These are issued when daytime heat indices are forecast near or in excess of 110°F for two consecutive days, with nighttime lows of at least 75°F.
That will likely be expanded and upgraded to an excessive heat warning on Wednesday.