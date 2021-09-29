PADUCAH — Every day you hear numbers related to COVID-19, and sometimes it can be overwhelming. WPSD dug through state data to examine where Kentucky was roughly a month ago compared to now.
In August, Kentucky reported some of the highest numbers of deaths, new cases, and positivity rates it has experienced so far in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the state is ending the month of September with what looks like a decline in the peak of cases.
On Aug. 27, the state reported almost 5,000 cases. A month later, it's reporting on average that is a quarter of that amount. On Monday, Kentucky reported 1,729 cases. Tuesday, the state had 4,551 new cases.
Comparing August and September, age demographics of who is getting COVID-19 are fairly the same.
People ages 17 to 29 still account for the highest share of new COVID cases.
Many of those younger patients are ending up in local hospitals.
"Things do seem to be improving slowly, but we still encourage masking and vaccination," a Baptist Health Paducah spokesperson said in a statement shared with Local 6.
Currently, the hospital has 17 COVID-19 inpatients, including 11 in intensive care unit beds.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is seeing a slight decline in hospital occupancy.
"After operating near or at capacity for nearly two months, we've seen what we hope to be a downward trend in COVID-related hospitalizations over the past week," a spokesperson for the hospital told Local 6.
A slight decline in cases is a pattern across Kentucky. The state's positivity rate has also dropped by about 3%.
As of Tuesday, five west Kentucky counties have left the COVID-19 red zone. However, they're still in the orange zone, which means their incidence rates still reflect substantial transmission of the virus.
The number of people on ventilators, which are a form of life support, in west Kentucky went from 31% to 18%, and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds decreased by 20%.
Vaccination rates in west Kentucky counties are also improving. Hickman County is the only county in the Local 6 region in the bottom 10 for low vaccination rates. Lyon County is 16th highest in the state for the vaccination rates. However, most counties in Kentucky have vaccination rates below 60%, which has played a role in the recent surge.