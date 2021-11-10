Weather Alert

...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across the Quad State this Morning... Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad State region this morning. The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM. The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.