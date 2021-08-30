MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY—McCracken County deputies found a man dead at
4000 block of Oaks Road inside a truck.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of a single vehicle collision in the area and investigation began right away to determine the cause of the collision.
The man was driving a full size pickup truck and travelling north bound on Oaks Road and for unknown reasons, left the roadway traveling to the right shoulder and hit a guard rail facing.
The pickup truck then overturned and struck a utility pole, coming to rest on the driver side.
The roadway were the crash happened was shut down for approximately an hour and a half for the collision to be investigated and the vehicle and man to be removed.
Following family notification the name of the man will be released.