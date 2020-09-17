MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Suicide is a topic many people are uncomfortable talking about. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Throughout the month, local organizations are hosting awareness events.
Patty Canon deals with the pain of loss every day. "2003, my youngest son, Justin, took his life," Canon said.
She said the pain of that loss never goes away.
"Sometimes it seems like forever, and then again it's just like, he's really gone," Canon said. "It's always going to be fresh. It's life changing."
Four Rivers Behavioral Health is partnering with local libraries to host virtual events, teaching people the signs that someone may be dealing with suicidal thoughts and ways to help. Certified Prevention Specialist Cynthia Turner said it's needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We do foresee in the future that there is going to be an increase in mental health crises," Turner said. "So, we just want to make sure that the more people that are aware and can actually help people, the better."
Canon tries to keep her son's memory alive. She said she'll always share his story and bring awareness on social media.
"Just reach out," Canon said. "Sometimes that's all it takes. They're just needing that little bit of positive reinforcement. It might save their life."
She hopes to reduce the stigma, as she shares her story.
The National Suicide Hotline Number is 800-273-8255. Check out the flyer below for more on upcoming suicide prevention events from the Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center.