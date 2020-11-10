PADUCAH — The City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures held a virtual meeting on Monday to hear public comments about the City Block Project. The city approved the final development agreement with Weyland Ventures in August.
Monday's meeting focused on the public spaces of the project. People were asked to share their thoughts and ideas on the green space area and parking options for the project. The plan is to build on the parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street in downtown Paducah. Barry Alberts, with Weyland Ventures, says they're focusing on mixing the project in with downtown's atmosphere.
"There could be places where there's, again, space for little mini performances," Alberts says. "There could be spaces for public art, there could be spaces for outdoor dining, either service from a restaurant or people just taking an ice cream and sitting there. So there's lots of different ways to animate this space and activate this space."
There were some concerns raised with the format of the green space. Cary Donham was one of the meeting's attendants. Donham is worried there may not be enough shade and trees for people to sit under.
"Take a look at that open space, there's no trees, the trees are small," Donham said. "In the summer what's the temperature in the day time? How many people are going to sit out in an open space, where it's a hardscape, in 90 degree weather?"
Weyland Ventures is able to use input from the meeting to make changes to the design. They're then required to submit the design changes to the city for review. Paducah's Mayor-elect, George Bray, listened in on the meeting.
For those who weren't able to participate, and want to share their thoughts on the project, can email the project's coordinator Katie Axt at kaxt@paducahky.gov.