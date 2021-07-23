The new school year is fast approaching, and you have questions about what your child can expect. Will they have to wear masks? What about social distancing? Will virtual learning be available again this year?
We're working to get answers. Here's what west Kentucky school districts have told us so far.
School districts on COVID-19 policies
|School district
|Masks
|Social distancing
|Virtual learning
|Additional details
|Ballard County
|No plans for a mask requirement.
|No plans for social distancing requirements.
|The district is having conversation about what virtual options, if any, may be available to students.
|"I think all school districts are cautiously optimistic about the chance to return to school in a more normal setting. However, we are all keenly aware that some decisions can be made for us and that we must comply, whether the mandates are aligned with our beliefs or goals." Superintendent Casey Allen says.
|Caldwell County
|To be determined
|TBD
|Superintendent Jeremy Roach says: "If a student has a health issue, we can work with them and their health provider for students to participate in home hospital, in which their delivery of instruction can be designed to what best fits a student’s individual needs."
|Carlisle County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Superintendent Jay Simmons says the district is waiting for guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education before making any policy decisions on COVID-19 protocols.
|Crittenden County
|TBD
|TBD
|The district plans to have in-person learning for all K-8 students starting Aug. 24. High school students have a virtual option, but only if they were successful while learning virtually last year.
|"I wish we could tell you more at this time, but all this continues to evolve, so we don’t intend to decide what happens next until closer to the start of school," Superintendent Vince Clark says. "We will be prepared to do whatever it takes to continue In-person learning for our students."
|Graves County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says the school board has not made final decisions on COVID-19 protocols yet.
|Hickman County
|TBD
|TBD
|The district does have a virtual option students can apply for. “The program is intended for students who have a medical need to not come in person due to COVID-19,” Henderson says.
|"At this time, we are still waiting for further guidance from KDE before we make any COVID-19 related decisions," Henderson says.
|Marshall County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Paducah
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Discussions on COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year are ongoing, Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden says. The district has been keeping an eye on COVID-19 positivity rates at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, and looking at the number of active cases and occupied hospital beds in the community each week. The superintendent will continue monitoring the data as the beginning of school nears. The district expects to have more information to share closer to the beginning of the school year, which is set for Aug. 18 for PPS.
|Lyon County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lyon County’s first day of school is Sep. 7, because of a renovation project, so the district has not made decisions on how it will handle COVID-19 risk yet. “Certainly, we are monitoring CDC guidance along with KDE and KDPH. Likewise, we will see what our friends and neighbors in other districts implement as they return in August,” Superintendent Russ Tilford says.
|Livingston County
|"Our plan is to return to normal operating procedures for the new school year while ensuring safeguards are in place to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease (COVID, flu, strep etc.)," Superintendent David Meinschein says.
|"At this time, there is not a plan for a virtual option," Meinschein says. "However, our goal is to serve the individual needs of our students and work with the parents of immunocompromised students to provide a quality education in a setting that would prevent them from being compromised."