PADUCAH — Ukraine is more than 5,000 miles away from Paducah on the other side of the globe, so what does the Ukraine-Russia escalation mean for you?
Karen Petrone is a professor of history at the University of Kentucky. She says people may see a dent in their wallets when it comes to paying more at the pump.
Russia is a big oil producer. With the sanctions President Joe Biden has announced, that could mean increases in gas for people in the Local 6 area.
However, the financial impact is not the only potential impact.
The U.S. isn't obligated to go to war if Russia invades, because Ukraine isn't in NATO. But the reality of war could mean mass casualties.
Ukraine, a country across the world that is six times larger than Kentucky, is facing the an invasion from neighboring Russia.
Petrone says the underlying concern for Russia is security.
Russia doesn't want a country that is westward facing on its border and it doesn't want Ukraine to join NATO.
"Since 2014, Russia's been in a border war with Ukraine over, first off, they annexed the territory of Crimea from Ukraine, and secondary, they've been fighting over these two border areas – Luhansk and Donetsk," she explains.
With the U.S. enforcing sanctions on Russia, Biden said this could mean wallets in the U.S. would take the hit, specifically at the gas pump.
"As I said last week, defending freedom will have costs for us as well, and here at home," Biden said Tuesday. "We need to be honest about that, but as we will do, but as we do this, I'm going to take robust action and make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at a Russian economy, not ours."
Neither Biden or Petrone said to what extent it would raise gas prices in the U.S., but a possible war means the potential for many deaths.
"One of Russia's goals is to have a friendly government in Ukraine, one that is pro-Russian," Petrone says. "And since 2014, the government in Ukraine has been pro-western, and that's what has been causing a great deal of consternation since 2014."
And while it seems like a distant issue, the situation will cause ripple effects that will reach the Local 6 area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country has no need for war but will defend itself if attacked.
The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday at the request of Ukraine.