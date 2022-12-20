PADUCAH, KY -- Throughout this season, Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has told his team that at some point, they will have to overcome adversity.
That adversity could come as a team, or as individual.
Kenny White Jr. and Quincy Anderson have done just that as individuals in recent days for the Racers. Both came up huge for Murray State in their 68-60 win over Austin Peay this past Friday night.
Both players had struggled at some point this year, and have had to sit for prolonged periods of time on the bench.