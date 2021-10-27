PADUCAH — A familiar historical landmark in Paducah is getting a makeover.
Right now, the Whitehaven Welcome Center isn't so white. It's actually quite red at the moment.
Workers are removing old paint, replacing the roof and performing other maintenance work.
But it will return to its original color after workers eventually add a white coating to the building.
Whitehaven was built in the 1860s as a two-story brick house. It was painted white in 1903.
The original brick has not been seen for more than 100 years, and to Paducah residents, it looks a bit unfamiliar right now.
"Whitehaven has been a pretty significant landmark, not just to Paducah, but after it became a welcome center, it's really, for a lot of people coming down from the north traveling I-24, it's really kind of a symbol of: Hey, you've arrived someplace different," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said.
"And it's something that we want to protect, so that people can enjoy it into the future," Todd said. "And also that it can remain functional as a welcome center."
The building is owned by the Kentucky Finance Cabinet.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet performs general maintenance for the building. It also takes care of mowing and cleaning for the welcome center.
Members of the public are allowed to access the building at all times during the work.
The project costs $315,000.
Artesian Construction of Mayfield is the prime contractor for the project.