MARION, IL — The Willimason County Sheriff's Office announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jenessa Fonseca, who is reported as a missing person runaway juvenile.
Fonseca is described as 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The department stated that she has not been seen or had any contact with her family since June 24. They believe she may be in the Marion, IL area.
The department asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 618-997-6541.