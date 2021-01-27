Windows
How do I know it’s time to replace my windows?
Watch for these important warning signs that indicate you need to replace your old windows and upgrade your home with new windows:
Windows are hard to open and close
You feel a draft, even when the windows are closed
Your monthly utility bills have risen
Condensation forms on the inside of your window
What does “Any Size, Installed” mean?
The term “Any Size” refers to any size replacement double hung window our manufacturer will construct. Currently, this is a minimum width and height of 15″ X 26″ and a maximum of 48″ X 78″. “Installed” refers to the removal of a basic double-hung wooden window and installing your new Window World double hung replacement window, using the existing wooden stops.
Doors
Can I customize my Window World replacement door?
Yes. At Window World of Paducah, we offer a wide selection of door styles, all of which are customizable with a variety of colors and finishes, hardware options and glass designs. We encourage you to personalize your home so it meets your individual taste.
Will my replacement door be energy efficient?
Yes. Window World of Paducah replacement doors provide superior thermal insulation to keep your home consistently comfortable all year. Crafted with advanced weather-stripping and Low-E glass, our energy-efficient doors trap heat during the cooler months and repel it during warmer months.
Siding
Is Window World replacement siding energy efficient?
Yes. Window World of Paducah replacement vinyl siding is well insulated to help lower your monthly energy bills while adding curb appeal to your home. Explore our energy-efficient siding products to find the right series for your home.
What material is used for Window World replacement siding?
Each series of Window World Siding is made of the highest-quality vinyl construction to insulate and protect your home against the elements year after year.
Shutters
Are Window World shutters made in America?
Yes. Our shutters, as well as all Window World products, are made right here in the U.S.A.
Are Window World shutters weather-resistant?
Yes. Our shutter products are designed to withstand the toughest weather. In fact, they’re built to resist fading, dents and scratches.
Installation
Will the replacement windows be installed from the inside or outside?
Most of the time, we installed our windows from the inside. But on occasion, it may be necessary to install from the outside.
Do you install replacement windows year-round? If so, will I lose a lot of heat/cooling at the time of installation?
Yes, Window World of Paducah installs replacement windows over the entire year. Our professional installers are trained to minimize heating/cooling loss while they complete the job. The energy savings from the new windows will recover any additional costs incurred within a few days.
How do I prepare my home for installation?
Window World of Paducah makes it easy to prepare for window installation. On the day of your installation, follow these steps to get ready:
- Remove furniture from the window or door that is being replaced
- Keep small children or pets away from the job site
- Confirm a homeowner will be on-site to answer any questions or concerns
For any further questions, contact us today.
How long will it take to get my replacement products?
Most installations will be completed in as little as one day. On installation day, we’ll quickly and carefully replace your old products with your new windows, doors or siding. Once installed, we’ll provide a final clean up before reviewing the finished product with you.
Financing
How much do Window World’s replacement windows, doors and siding cost?
During your free in-home estimate, you’ll receive the price of your replacement products. Every project is custom so we are unable to give specific pricing information over the phone or online.
What types of payment methods & financing do you offer?
With the Window World credit card, we make replacing your windows, doors or siding more affordable than ever. We also offer flexible financing options so you don’t have to wait to renovate your home. Your Window World expert will work with you to find the best payment plan for your project.
Repairs & Claims
What type of warranty is available for my windows, doors and siding?
At Window World of Paducah, we stand behind our products. Every Window World product comes with our best-in-class lifetime warranty to give you the peace of mind you deserve.
What do I do if I have problems with my new windows or doors?
Should you experience problems with your replacement windows or doors, visit our Virtual Help Center page to learn how you can resolve them. Here you can find videos and guides that address some of the most common questions we receive. If you need further assistance, feel free to contact our showroom during normal business hours.
Window World
What happens during my free estimate?
Our estimate process is simple. If you choose an in-home estimate, a Window World professional will come to your home to discuss the best replacement options to fit your budget as well as your style. Our expert will ensure all your questions are answered, spending the time to provide product demonstrations and inform you on energy-efficient opportunities.
If you choose a virtual consultation, you’ll talk with a Window World representative via video chat to discuss your home, your project, and which Window World products would best help you reach your goals.
Who manufactures replacement windows and doors for Window World, and where are they located?
The Associated Materials Incorporated (AMI) and MI Windows and Doors (MIWD) manufacture quality windows and doors under our respected brand.
AMI was founded in 1947 and has a facility in Akron, OH. It is one of the largest replacement window manufacturers in the world.
MIWD has manufacturing plants in Gratz, PA and Hegins, PA. It is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of vinyl windows and doors.