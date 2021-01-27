About US
PADUCAH’S TRUSTED SOURCE FOR HOME IMPROVEMENT
Quality Windows, Doors & Siding
At Window World of Paducah, we value your home as much as you do. With a few modifications and upgrades, we can make your home more energy efficient, better ventilated, healthier to live in and more resistant to weather—all while enhancing the appearance and value of your home at the same time.
Whether you choose a double-hung window or bay window, you will always have your pick of additional features, like Low-E glass and foam spacers, which provide optimal insulation. Beyond windows, we also provide elegant replacement doors, as well as vinyl siding options, that can boost your home’s curb appeal.
Window World of Paducah in the Community
Headquartered in Paducah, KY, Window World of Paducah is one of over 200 locations of Window World, Inc. Owned and operated by Mike Troutt, Window World of Paducah serves many counties in Kentucky and Illinois including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, and more.
To be truly successful, we believe it’s important to support not just our customers, but our communities as a whole. Throughout the year, you can find our Window World of Paducah team holding fundraisers and events for organizations. We also stay active in the local interior design and home renovations community, sponsoring local shows and expos when possible.
Our Products
World-class products. Professional installation. Guaranteed low pricing. That’s what you can expect from Window World of Paducah, the local leader in replacement windows and other home remodeling products. With a full line of windows, doors, and vinyl siding options, our team of home improvement professionals is ready to help find the right solution for every customer.