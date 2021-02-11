MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The icy weather is causing local vaccination clinics to reschedule. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has canceled the clinic that was scheduled for Thursday. Baptist Health Paducah is rescheduling all of Wednesday and Thursday's appointments to Friday.
But, Mercy Health still gave vaccinations on Wednesday. Bruce Hesley was salting his driveway Wednesday before his vaccine appointment. He said the winter weather wouldn't stop him.
"It means the world to us, you know," Hesley said. "We're not antivaxers. We want our shots, and we want them now."
Hesley got vaccinated Wednesday at Mercy Health's clinic. It was supposed to happen last week.
"Just as we were driving up to the area to get the shot, the phone rang and said we ran out," Hesley said. "So we were really excited and then not so excited."
He said he wishes the scheduling process were clearer.
"Where do you sign up?" Hesley said. "Do you call? Which we did. Get online? Which we did. So I guess in the beginning it just really wasn't clear to the public here how to go about this."
Jean Robart in Mayfield tried scheduling an appointment with Mercy Health, and in Graves and Calloway counties, but with no success. With preexisting conditions, she's hoping to get vaccinated anywhere she can.
"I know junk can happen to anybody," Robart said. "And no matter how careful you are, sometimes just being careful isn't enough."
Robart is waiting on the first place that will call her back. Hesley believes the vaccine is worth the wait.
Mercy Health said if you were scheduled for Thursday, they'll contact you to reschedule your appointment.
Baptist Health is also contacting patients to reschedule for Friday.
If you're scheduled to get your second dose from Baptist Health on Thursday, your appointment will stand.