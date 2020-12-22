PADUCAH - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is planning on how to spend a $15 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. WKCTC President, Anton Reece, says they'll focus on seven areas of improvement:
- Education and higher education
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion organizations
- Rural access
- Workforce training/small business readiness
- Student success academic support center
- Student non-academic needs
- Enrollment/faculty morale/staff stipends
Reece met with the college's board of directors and Paducah Junior College Inc.'s board of directors to discuss the donation further. Having an inclusive environment is something Reece is looking to provide for students.
"Part of the historic challenge has been resources to meet the needs of marginalized communities," Reece said. "By nature of these donations it helps to really address, if you will, a lot of the historical political challenges around meeting the needs of under served groups."
Reece says the main focus will be on making improvements that directly impact students, and expand programs they already provide.
"As you can imagine there's a lot of speculation that we're going to take the money and build buildings, and only serve communities that are doing well, and all that sort of stuff," Reece said. "So hopefully by way of this vision it shows that my commitment, and my team's supported by both boards, that it really is to transform those very communities that I just shared."
The school will have a finance meeting in late January to go over the donation with the school's legal team. Reece plans to have bi-weekly announcements to specify what projects the donation will be used for. Those announcements will start in 2021.