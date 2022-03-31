PADUCAH — Sweet treats in support of Ukraine: West Kentucky Community and Technical College's culinary arts program partnered with UNICEF to host a bake sale Wednesday.
All of the proceeds are going directly toward helping Ukrainians in need.
The culinary program raised $1,025 Wednesday.
Due to inclement weather, the sale had to close up shop early, but the students are still proud of the donation they're making.
WKCTC is also still achieving the goal they set for the day.
The doors opened at 10 a.m. After that, the stream of people buying baked goods was constant.
Chef Erik Engelland says the school had no expectations for the day, but they were ready.
"I didn't have a specific dollar amount in mind when we decided to do this. We just wanted to raise some money for some families," Engelland says.
He's been watching news updates on Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.
He decided to help the only way he knows how.
"The #CookForUkraine campaign. And I thought, 'OK, that I can do. We can gather our students together. We can create some baked goods. We can sell that,'" says Engelland.
It took a lot of preparation. Ukrainian cuisine is new to him and his students.
"Last week, we had spring break, so I was at home cooking all of these sorts of things just to research and make sure everything is done correctly," says Engelland.
Broadening their culinary scopes is just a byproduct of giving back.
"It allows students to be closer to their global community, almost understanding the different cultures of others and hopefully gaining a bit more acceptance," Engelland says.
Engelland says his heart is full after seeing the community show up in support.
"We’re invigorated by doing this. Knowing that I've had, and my students have had, and our institution has had the opportunity to help out others who desperately need it," he says.
They had extra food because the sale had to end early.
Still in the giving spirit, Engelland is donating the remaining pastries to WKCTC's campus food bank.
If you were planning to attend the bake sale but weren't able to make it before it closed, you can still donate to UNICEF directly.
The #CookForUkraine campaign ends Thursday, March 31.