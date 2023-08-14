Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Fulton, Calloway, Crittenden, Livingston, Caldwell, Marshall, Hickman, Trigg, southeastern McCracken, Hopkins, Graves and Lyon Counties through 530 AM CDT... At 441 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salem to near Calvert City to 7 miles northeast of Mayfield to near Cayce. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Calvert City and Salem around 445 AM CDT. Benton and Marion around 450 AM CDT. Demumbers Bay Campground and Hillman Ferry Campground around 455 AM CDT. Eddyville and Cravens Bay Campground around 500 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Creswell, Farmersville, Sedalia, Princeton, Golden Pond Visitors Center, Land Between The Lakes Area, Turkey Bay, Lynnville, Olney, Wranglers Campground, Energy Lake Campground and Cobb. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 17 and 61. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 93. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski. In western Kentucky, Ballard and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, Cairo, La Center, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Mounds, Barlow, Tamms, Mound City, Karnak, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville, West Paducah, New Columbia, Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area, Olive Branch and Ledbetter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will likely lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&