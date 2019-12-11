CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says a woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges is accused of having a juvenile distribute marijuana for her.
After receiving information from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department about alleged drug trafficking going on in Carlisle County, the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at a home on County Road 1038 in Cunningham.
Investigators with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Carlisle County Jailers Office and the Bardwell Police Department searched the home. Investigators found about 11 grams of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of marijuana, $300 cash, and items associated with drug trafficking according to a news release the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office sent Tuesday.
The release says investigators found drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of a juvenile living in the home. The sheriff's office says evidence was found that suggests the minor was being used to distribute marijuana.
Investigators arrested 31-year-old Laura Shelby on charges of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking more than 8 ounces of marijuana, second degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shelby was jailed in the Ballard County Jail.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing there and in McCracken County, and that more charges are expected to be filed against additional suspects.