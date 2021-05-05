CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — People in many Kentucky communities are assessing the damage caused by storms overnight.
In Calloway County, many sheltered in place early Tuesday morning because of a tornado warning.
Letitia Usher and her family are dealing with fallen trees and property damage. The roof of their barn blew away, and the structure of their shed was crushed.
"When I went behind and I saw all the metal, and a huge piece of the barn wall is up in the tree behind the building, like, in the tree," Usher said. "So yeah, it was overwhelming."
As Usher looked through the damage and destruction, she couldn't help but be grateful. Her house is untouched. No damage or repairs will be needed.
"I feel like there's someone looking out for me," Usher said. "I feel like we were bubbled. It could be luck. It could be karma. It could be a blessing. It could be a miracle. I don't know. But it just, you don't realize how that makes you feel."
In Hazel, Kentucky, multiple trees were knocked own and blown away along the side of the road. Calloway County Emergency Management crews worked on clearing the roads from some of the damage.
Emergency management teams have been working with the National Weather Service to assess the damage the damage and find out more about what caused it.
So far, NWS Paducah says a microburst caused storm damage near Hazel, and straight-line winds caused damage in the Midway community of Calloway County as well.
Elsewhere, NWS Paducah has confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck in Hickman County, an EF-2 struck in Fulton County and an EF-1 struck in southern Graves County.
Though buildings may have been destroyed, Usher is glad her family is safe. Calloway County emergency management also spent the day surveying neighborhoods to make sure no one was injured or trapped.