PADUCAH — A contractor working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction along a section of North Friendship Road in McCracken County on Monday, Aug. 17.
The transportation cabinet says North Friendship Road will be down to one lane from mile point 4.2 in the Seneca Lane area between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 from about 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. on Monday.
The restriction will allow a crew to install a high-traction pavement coating in what KYTC says is a high crash area.
Drivers can expect alternating flow controlled by flaggers in the one-lane work zone, and some traffic delays are possible.
The cabinet asks drivers to use caution where equipment, flaggers and other personnel are working along the roadway, close to traffic.