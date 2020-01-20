2019 was a year of change for WPSD Local 6 as we built and moved to a brand new website.
With our new website, we were able to tell stories to our viewers in new and enhanced ways.
Here are our entries for the "Best Digital Coverage" category.
‘It definitely pays to be prepared’: Tornado plan saves lives at Mt. Zion Baptist Church
- On March 14, 2019, a severe storm hit the WPSD Local 6 viewing area. The storm spawned a tornado which severely damaged a church. Inside the church was 40 children attending daycare. Thanks to weather alerts from our station, everyone in the church was able to take cover and stay safe. This story goes over what happened that day, how our alerts helped save the children's lives, and even has drone footage of the damage done to the church.
- November 2019 was a big year politically in Kentucky as the state held its general elections. The biggest race was between the candidates for governor. To help Kentuckians get prepared to vote, we set up an Election Guide. The guide had information on all the candidates running, sample ballots, and information on how to find your voting location. It also included stories we did leading up to, the day of, and after the election.
Burial service held for unidentified man in McCracken County
- In 2018, an unidentified man was found in the Ohio River. In May of 2019, still unidentified, the community came together to give him a proper funeral. We were able to use photos and a natural sound package to tell the story of this somber event.
- As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, we created a special Friends in the Fight page. On the page we posted stories of local survivors, information on how viewers could donate to help find a cure, and an infographic on breast cancer facts.
Taking your issues to Washington D.C.
- In September of 2019, a group of leaders from western Kentucky traveled to Washington, D.C. We tagged along as they talked with federal lawmakers and tried to get them to support projects that helped the people living and working in western Kentucky. We put all our coverage from that trip onto one page as well as a summary to help people get caught up.