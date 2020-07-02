PADUCAH — For those of you in Kentucky who've been waiting on unemployment insurance from March to May, Gov. Andy Beshear says you'll have your payments by the end of the month.
Wednesday is the first day of a new contract between the state and a contractor to help do this.
The contract is with Ernst and Young. Beshear said they'll provide 200 workers starting Monday to help process claims. They'll add 100 more workers by July 13.
Beshear said 56,000 claims from March to may have not been processed. He said the company will help get everything caught up by the end of July.
"This is our best chance in the short term to help as many people out there as we can," Beshear said. "And we believe the process that they will use will help prioritize the oldest claims and get them resolved first."
Beshear said this contract costs $7.4 million. He said it's funded by the CARES Act.
Beshear said you'll be able to get your unemployment claims processed in person, next week in Hopkinsville. There isn't a specific date for when the Kentucky Career Center in Paducah will reopen.